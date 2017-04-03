[Exclusive] CJ pulls ads from YouTube, joins global boycott

CJ CheilJedang has become the first major South Korean company to pull its advertisements from YouTube, joining a slew of other major global brands that have recently cut ties with the video-sharing platform over inappropriate ad placement.



CJ CheilJedang -- Korea’s biggest food company under CJ Group -- said Monday that it has partially terminated its partnership with YouTube, as the platform has been automatically attaching a promotional ad for one of its products to offensive videos promoting racial discrimination.



For example, an ad featuring CJ’s black ginseng Hanppuri was played before a video that shows a man violently slamming a Korean-made washing machine with a hammer in China to protest Korea’s decision to install an American anti-missile defense system here.





(Yonhap)