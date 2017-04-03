Oh My Girl’s JinE addresses fans in letter

JinE poses with hamburger and french fries. (Official homepage of Oh My Girl)

Oh My Girl member JinE posted a hand-written letter and a picture of her eating, showing gratitude for the fans who have showed concerned over her health problems.JinE, 21, recently stopped all musical activities with the girl group due to anorexia.“I’m being healed and encouraged by your (fans’) messages of love and support...Plus, I recently had dishes from a famous eatery near our company (WM Entertainment),” she wrote on Monday, posting a photo of her sitting in front of a hamburger and a bowl of french fries.JinE also urged support for the eight-member group‘s new EP “Coloring Book” slated for release at 6 p.m. Monday.Her agency WM Entertainment announced last month that JinE will not be taking part in the new EP. The singer has been staying in her hometown of Pohang with her parents since being diagnosed with the eating disorder last year.The group recently released a teaser clip of their choreography for the song “Perfect Day” from its fourth EP.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)