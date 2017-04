Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party won another primary Sunday, bringing him one step closer to clinching his party's nomination for the presidential election in May.



Ahn, a former leader of the party, won the sixth primary covering Seoul and the adjacent city of Incheon with 86.48 percent of the vote, party officials said.





Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)

He was trailed by former opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu at10.62 percent and Deputy National Assembly Speaker Park Joo-sun at2.9 percent. (Yonhap)