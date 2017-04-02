SWOT analysis of presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo

The Korea Herald is publishing a series of articles on major contenders in the forthcoming May 9 presidential election, using a SWOT analysis to present their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Below is the second installment on Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, the runner-up rival to Moon Jae-in. -- Ed.





Ahn Cheol-soo had been better known as medical doctor-turned-entrepreneur, developer of computer virus vaccine, and celebrity mentor for the youths -- until he announced his aspiration for the 2012 presidential election.



Ever since then, his career has seen some bumps, but now at the face of an earlier-than-expected presidential race this year, Ahn is once again one of the top-tier candidates for the presidential office.



The 55-year-old politician is leading the People’s Party’s presidential nomination race, winning the party’s five regional private votes which have been held so far. Cruising toward a landslide victory in the in-party contest, scheduled to end Tuesday, he has also seen a notable rise in support ratings.



Ahn is now the second most popular presidential hopeful, after longtime front-runner Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea.



Strength



Ahn’s most conspicuous strength is his unique centrist position, appealing to swing voters who would neither support the conservative camp after the impeachment of conservative President Park Geun-hye, nor front-runner Moon of the main liberal party.



He also has a solid political background as the founder and inaugural chief of the third-largest People’s Party, which holds 39 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.



Along with Moon, Ahn is among the few presidential aspirants with a prepared vision for state management, having run in the 2012 election campaign as a main candidate.





Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo. Yonhap