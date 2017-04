Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon (left) shakes hands with a winner of the company’s “golden bell” quiz held to celebrate the company’s 49th anniversary at its Gwangyang steel mill on Friday.The steel giant has been shunning elaborate events to mark its anniversary ever since the inauguration of Kwon as the chief in 2014 and instead has organized “modest programs” for its employees in Seoul, Pohang and Gwangyang, company officials said. (Posco)