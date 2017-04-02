Samsung adds more patents in US to gird for disputes

The number of patents registered by Samsung Electronics Co. in the United States last year increased some 9 percent as the tech giant battles for an upper hand in the ongoing global patent war.



The world‘s No. 1 maker of smartphones said it registered 5,518 patents in the US last year, compared with 5,072 in 2015, 4,952 in 2014, 4,676 in 2013 and 5,081 in 2012, according to the data shown in its annual business report.



Since 2006, Samsung Electronics has been maintaining its status as filing the second-largest number of patents in the US after the multinational technology firm IBM.



Since its first patent filing in the US in 1984, Samsung Electronics has expanded the number to 110,145 patents around the globe.



Last year, Samsung also registered 3,452 patents in South Korea.



The numbers of Samsung’s patents in South Korea, the US, Europe, China and Japan are 27,471, 43,806, 16,744, 10,242 and 6,770, respectively, the report said.



“The patents in the US are aimed at better dealing with disputes,” Samsung said. “Most patents are related to smartphones, smart TVs and memory chips, and they will be used in products for strategic businesses,” Samsung said.



The company has been engaged in numerous patent battles with tech players, such as Apple Inc. (Yonhap)







