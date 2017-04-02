Winner drops teaser for new album

Winner (YG Entertainment)

Boy band Winner on Saturday released a teaser clip of the music video for its new single “Fool,” slated for release Tuesday, via the official blog for its agency YG Entertainment.The 26-second video features the four bandmates clad in white and walking out of a building in what appears to symbolize their long-waited return to the stage. The group has not released a song for over a year, although its members continued on with their individual musical and acting gigs.“Fool” was co-written by Winner's leader Kang Seun-yoon and producer Airplay from YG.The song is part of the group’s new record “Fate Number For.” The record will also feature the song “Really Really,” a teaser video for which was revealed last Monday.“Fate Number For” will also mark the first record since Nam Tae-hyun left the group in November.The group -- consisting of Kang, Kim Jin-woo, Lee Seung-hoon and Song Min-ho -- was formed in 2013 through reality TV show “Who is Next.” The band officially debuted in August of the following year with its first studio album “2014 S/S.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)