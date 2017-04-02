[Monitor] US imposes 11.7% duty on Posco steel plate

Last week, the US Department of Commerce decided to impose an 11.7 percent duty on carbon and alloy steel plate imports from Posco, South Korea’s steel giant, raising hope for moderate levels of duties in pending antidumping cases.The rate is higher than its November decision of 7.46 percent, but is still considered modest compared to duties imposed on companies from other countries.The department had been reviewing the case after three US steel firms filed a complaint that Posco and others from 12 countries dumped cut-to-length plates in the market at lower than market prices in addition to receiving illicit government subsidies.Last year, the US had imposed 61 percent duty against hot-rolled steel flat products from Posco.