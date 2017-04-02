Oh My Girl teases comeback in April Fool’s Day prank

Teaser image by Oh My Girl (WM Entertainment)

As an April Fool’s day gag, South Korean girl group Oh My Girl announced their comeback as male group “Oh My Boy” on Saturday.The group released a teaser clip of their choreography for “Perfect Day,” which is part of their fourth album “Coloring Book.” In the clip, the band is dressed in white uniforms and declaring, “A miracle! Today is April 1. Aren’t you curious about the ‘Perfect Day’? April 5, 2017. Oh My Boy comes back!”The group’s agency WM Entertainment said: “All the Oh My Girl members are very happy preparing events before their comeback. They wish the events will be cherishable and memorable for a long time.”Oh My Girl is an eight-member group that has been performing without JinE, who is undergoing treatment for anorexia. The mini album “Coloring Book” was set to be released April 3 at 6 p.m. through various websites.By Joel Lee(joel@heraldcorp.com)