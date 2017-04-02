China to create new economic zone outside Beijing

The Korea Herald > Business > Economy

[Graphic News] K-Food popular in ethnic markets in US

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-02 17:57
Updated : 2017-04-02 17:57



South Korea‘s food exports to the United States are expected to reach $1 billion for the first time this year, owing to their brisk advances into ethnic markets, the Korea Agro-fisheries and Food Trade Corp.’s branch said.

Most notable among the top 30 export items are ramen, ginseng, mixed seasonings and gochujang, or red pepper paste.

Ramen posted $6.84 million during the first two months this year, up 14.3 percent on-year; ginseng $3.3 million, up 67 percent; gochujang $1.8 million, up 33.8 percent; mixed seasonings $1.37 million, up 60.5 percent; and seaweed 11.5 million, up 1 percent. 




영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]