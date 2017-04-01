Kim Jong-un inspects military drill of tanks

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a military drill of tank units, Pyongyang's state-run news agency said Saturday.



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim guided the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition-2017, where hecalled the country's tank units "iron fists."



"(Kim) expressed belief that all the tank crews would rush, sweeping away everything in their way and destroy the enemy positions with their tanks once a war breaks out," the report said in an English dispatch.



The event was joined by 15 troops, which targeted moving and fixed obstacles lying on the-3.6 kilometer-long course.



"The competition clearly showed that the Korean People's Army (KPA) tank crews are fully prepared to be stalwart fighters capable of independently and skillfully carrying out any combat tasks in the operational areas for liberating the southern part of the country," Kim was also quoted as saying.



Hwang Pyong-so, director of the general political bureau of the KPA, and Ri Myong-su, the military's chief of general staff, also joined the event. (Yonhap)