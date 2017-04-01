Acting president Hwang to visit Sewol ferry in Mokpo

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is set to visit a port in Mokpo Saturday to meet families of people killed in the Sewol ferry sinking and urge a thorough search of the recently salvaged ship for the remains of those still missing, government officials said.



The 6,825-ton ship was recovered from the seabed last week, nearly three years after it sank on April 16, 2014, while en route to the southern resort island of Jeju. The tragic accident left 304 people dead, including nine still missing.



Hwang was also expected to visit officials and workers carrying out salvage operations to personally praise their efforts and hard work, his office said.



The ferry arrived at the seaport Friday on a semisubmersible ship.



Government officials earlier said the ship will likely be put on shore next week and be ready for a search and an inspection that will help determine the exact cause of its sinking three years ago.(Yonhap)