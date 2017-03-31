Seoul shares almost flat in late-morning trade

South Korean stocks traded nearly unchanged late Friday morning, as bearish tech stocks capped gains in foodmakers and oil refiners, analysts said.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched down 1.14 points, or 0.05 percent, to move at 2,163.50 as of 11:20 a.m.



Tech giant Samsung Electronics retreated 0.8 percent, with chipmaker SK hynix falling 1.6 percent.



In contrast, shares of Shinsegae Food soared more than 3 percent, with oil refiner S-Oil rising 2 percent.



The local currency was changing hands at 1,119.60 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.4 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)