Korean broadcasters, content firms to attend French TV trade show

This file photo provided by Korea Creative Content Agency shows the exhibition floor of the MIPTV 2016 in Cannes, France. (Yonhap)

Over 30 Korean TV networks and production companies will attend this year’s MIPTV, the world’s largest TV and online content trade show next month in France, a state-run content agency said Thursday.A total of 19 networks and production firms -- including KBS, MBC, SBS and CJ E&M -- and 15 animation studios, including Samg Animation, Synergy Media and Aurora World, will co-run a joint South Korean booth at the MIPTV 2017 slated for Monday to Thursday in Cannes, the Korea Creative Content Agency said.TV broadcasters will feature their recent hit shows, such as “Good Manager” and “Defendant.” Animation studios will exhibit their latest works, including “Power Battle Watch Car” and “Roller Coaster Boy Nori,” and provide information and consulting to potential buyers. (Yonhap)