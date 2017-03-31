Record overseas voters register for presidential election

A record number of overseas South Korean nationals have come forth to take part in the upcoming presidential election, the election watchdog said Friday.



More than 300,000 overseas voters have registered for the May 9 presidential election, according to the National Election Commission.



The number already exceeds the 222,389 recorded in the last presidential election in 2012.





A number of expat South Koreans visit the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles on March 30, 2017 (U.S. time), the last day of voter registration for overseas South Koreans in South Korea's upcoming presidential election. (Yonhap)

A more detailed number was due later in the day, the NEC said, adding the 20-day registration period came to an end Thursday.Nearly 2 million overseas South Koreans are eligible to vote in presidential elections, while those with a permanent address here are also allowed to vote in parliamentary elections.Observers here noted the record number of overseas voters signing up for the upcoming presidential election indicated their keen interest in the election prompted by the recent ouster of President Park Geun-hye over corruption allegations.The former president was placed under detention Friday after a Seoul district court issued a warrant for her arrest, citing the risk of her destroying evidence regarding her 13 criminal charges that include corruption, coercion and abuse of power.Those who have registered to vote will be allowed to do so in their host countries between April 25 and April 30.Their sealed ballots will be shipped to South Korea by May 9 for official counting that will begin immediately after the one-day vote ends at 8 p.m. the same day (local time), according to the NEC.In the 2012 presidential election, 158,196 overseas voters actually cast their ballots. (Yonhap)