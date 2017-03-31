Korea to publish defense white paper in 6 foreign languages

The South Korean government said Friday it will publish the latest defense white paper in six foreign languages as part of efforts to publicize the nation's policy worldwide.



The 2016 edition of the comprehensive document, issued in January, will be summarized and translated into English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Arabic, according to the Ministry of National Defense.





A file photo of the Defense White Paper (Yonhap)

It marks the first time for the ministry to issue the dossier in such languages, in addition to Korean and English.The country's defense white paper was first released in 1967 and a 328-page English version was available for the 2014 edition.The additional languages are aimed at publicizing the accomplishments of the government's military policy for the past four years and future policy direction, the ministry said."It is expected to make a big contribution to actively publicizing our defense policy, promoting military cooperation and securing trust and support from the international community," it said.The white paper will be helpful especially to defense attaches at foreign embassies here and South Korea's military officials serving in foreign countries, it added. (Yonhap)