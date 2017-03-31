NK unveils memoir justifying dual policy of nuclear, economic development

North Korea on Friday released a lengthy memoir marking the fourth anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's policy of dual pursuit of nuclear and economic development.



Four years ago, Kim declared that the country will seek the development of nuclear weapons in tandem with boosting the economy, commonly known as the "byongjin" policy, as the ruling party's official policy line.





North Korea's state media stressed the need to bolster its nuclear weapons program as a deterrent against the United States, praising Kim's accomplishment."(The adoption of the byongjin policy) was the most justifiable and only choice that we had to make in a bid to counter the US and its followers posing nuclear war threats to us," read the memoir carried by the Korean Central News Agency.North Korea has claimed that its development of nuclear weapons is a deterrent against what it calls Washington's hostile policy toward it.The North's leader pledged to "permanently" seek his signature dual policy at a rare congress by the Workers' Party of Korea in May 2016.The anniversary comes amid growing signs that North Korea could conduct its sixth nuclear test.Pyongyang carried out two underground nuclear tests last year alone following those in 2006, 2009 and 2013.The country's leader said in his New Year's message that the North has entered the final stage of preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile, which is aimed at hitting the US mainland.A series of the North's provocations led the United Nations Security Council to impose tough sanctions against the North.Brushing off a view that the sanctions are biting the North's moribund economy, the repressive regime claimed that the byongjin policy is effective."North Korea's economy is developing day by day. (The international) sanctions cannot resolve problems," the report said.South Korea's unification ministry said that North Korea appears to be ready to conduct another nuclear test at any time upon the leadership's decision."The government is closely monitoring the relevant situation through coordination with the United States," Lee Eugene, vice spokesperson at the ministry, told a regular press briefing.She said that Pyongyang is seeking to revive its economy by attracting tourists or holding a marathon event in Pyongyang next month.North Korea has recently invited foreign investment in a cruise program linking its eastern mountain resort area along Mount Kumgang to the Russian Far East and Southeast Asia. The country also plans to hold an international marathon event on April 9 to mark the birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung, which falls on April 15."Despite international sanctions, North Korea is making efforts to pursue the byongjin policy," Lee said. "We are urging North Korea to walk on the path toward denuclearization." (Yonhap)