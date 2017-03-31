Conservative Liberty Korea Party to pick presidential nominee

The conservative Liberty Korea Party will pick its presidential nominee Friday for the May 9 election largely seen more favorable to the liberal bloc in the wake of a corruption scandal involving ousted President Park Geun-hye.



The former ruling party will select its flag-bearer during a national convention in Seoul based on a vote by full-time party members and the opinion poll, with each weighted 50 percent.





The presidential hopefuls of the conservative Liberty Korea Party (from L to R) -- Rep. Kim Jin-tae, North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kwan-yong, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je and South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo -- posing for a photo before a debate in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The party held the vote Sunday and carried out the opinion poll Wednesday and Thursday.The nomination race features South Gyeongsang Province Gov.Hong Joon-pyo, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kwan-yong and Rep. Kim Jin-tae, a close ally of former President Park.Hong, a tough-talking prosecutor-turned-politician, has been seen as the leading contender with his approval rating outpacing all other conservative rivals. In various recent opinion surveys, he has polled fifth with approval ratings hovering below 10 percent.Observers predict that whoever becomes the party's standard-bearer, the party's nominee is likely to seek an alliance with other conservative forces, particularly its splinter Bareun Party, to take on front-runner Moon Jae-in of the largest Democratic Party. (Yonhap)