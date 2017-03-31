[Box Office] Movies in theaters

University student Lee Min-jae (Im Si-wan), struggling in poverty, seeks out loan brokerage services to borrow money from banks. The head of the operation is Jang Seok-goo (Jin Goo), who helps people fabricate documents and identities in order to obtain loans they do not qualify for. The two, both savvy at reading people and with a knack for numbers, eventually team up to funnel huge sums of fraudulent loans.Ik-ho (Han Suk-kyu) reigns as king at a local prison, whose inmates escape outside at night to commit undetectable crimes throughout the country. Former police officer Yoo-geon (Kim Rae-won), accused of a hit-and-run, burying evidence and bribery becomes incarcerated there. Ik-ho sees a potential criminal mastermind in Yoo-geon’s ruthless grit and temper. Together, the two begin to plan a grand plot.Sung-jin (Son Hyun-joo) is a police investigator, an ordinary working man who dreams of one day living in a two-story home with his family. By coincidence, he comes to arrest a man whom he suspects as the first serial killer to be found in Korea. Digging into the case, Sung-jin becomes embroiled in a covert operation carried out by intelligence agent Kyu-nam (Jang Hyuk). The two agree to team up on a risky mission and Sung-jin ends up forgoing his ordinary life for a dangerous one.This live-action remake of Disney’s famed 1991 animated film features Emma Watson as the bookish young woman Belle, who is taken prisoner in a mysterious castle by a horrific-looking Beast (Dan Stevens) when she ventures there to rescue her father Maurice, also in captivity. Belle soon comes to befriend the lively talking, moving furniture in the castle and sees past Beast’s physical appearance to recognize the kind heart of the Prince within.