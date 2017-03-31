North Korea's nuclear test site becomes suddenly quiet: 38 North

WASHINGTON -- Activity at North Korea's nuclear test site has significantly decreased, a move that could mean either test preparations are complete or Pyongyang had pretended a test was on the way, a website monitoring the North said Thursday.



According to 38 North, commercial satellite imagery of the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site shows "considerably less" activity on Wednesday, compared with a day earlier when up to 100 people were seen gathered at the site while the pumping of water out of a test tunnel was under way.





A satellite image showing four or five vehicles or trailers at the entrance to the North Portal of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site unveiled by 38 North. (Yonhap)

"No vehicles or trailers are readily visible anymore, which suggests that whatever was underway over the past four days is either done or the nature of it has changed. If the activity was test related, it would suggest that preparations are complete and that a test could occur at any time," 38 North said."However, based on satellite imagery alone, great caution should be used in making this determination. North Korea clearly understands that the world is watching and is undoubtedly, at some level, attempting to manipulate reporting about developments at Punggye-ri," it said.On Wednesday, some 70-100 people were seen gathered at the site's main administrative area, an unusual scene last observed ahead of the North's fourth nuclear test in 2013. Other signs of test preparations included the laying of cables used in initiating a blast and collecting data from the explosion."The kind of 'signaling' we have seen over the past few days was not observed before either of the nuclear tests in 2016.Similar activity was observed before the 2013 test, but that was before Pyongyang fully understood what we were looking for," 38 North said.Satellite imagery alone cannot provide a precise answer as to when a new test will be conducted, it said. (Yonhap)