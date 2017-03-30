Hyundai Merchant expands China-Russia route

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., South Korea's top shipping firm, said Thursday that it expanded its route linking China, South Korea and Russia as part of an effort to capitalize on a surge in shipping demand.
The shipper has been providing its shipping services on the route along with Russian shipping firm FESCO and French firm CMA-CGM.
Under the expanded service, Hyundai Merchant will mobilize one container ship for the route every week, with FESCO to put two container vessels into operation for the route service. (Yonhap)