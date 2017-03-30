Chung Mong-joon set to take FIFA ban appeal to CAS





Former FIFA Vice President Chung Mong-joon has decided to take his appeal against a five-year ban from football to the world's top sports tribunal, his camp said Thursday.



Chung, who was a FIFA vice president from 1994 to 2011, will file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over FIFA's decision to kick him out of the football community for five years, according to officials working with the 65-year-old South Korean. Chung will further discuss his decision at a press conference next Thursday at the Korea Football Association (KFA) headquarters in Seoul.



In 2015, Chung was found guilty of infringing on FIFA's code of conduct during South Korea's bidding process for the 2022 World Cup, which was eventually awarded to Qatar in 2010. He first received a six-year ban, but the FIFA Appeal Committee later reduced the punishment to five years and also cut the fine imposed on Chung from 100,000 Swiss francs (US$100,370) to 50,000.



Even though his sentence got reduced, Chung had expressed his disappointment over the FIFA committee's decision and hinted that he would take his case to the CAS, saying that he will "exhaust all legal options available."



Chung, who previously sought the FIFA presidency, is an older cousin of KFA President Chung Mong-gyu.



