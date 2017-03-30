[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

The Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering a children’s birthday party package at restaurant JJ Gazebo. Up to 15 children can have a private garden party with pizza, a birthday cake, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, apple pie and more. After lunch, they will have two hours of play time with friends under the supervision of a recreation specialist, with activities ranging from sword play to treasure hunts, ball games and more. After playing, children can take a short trek around Namsan Park. The price is 1,500,000 won for 15 children, including tax. For information and reservations, call (02) 799 8475.The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a spring seasonal package ideal for families. The package includes a one- night stay, free access to children’s pool and playground, a late checkout at 4 p.m. and free parking throughout the week. The hotel is near the west coast, about an hour’s drive from Seoul. The package is ideal for those planning a trip to the west coast, covering Eulwang-ri and Muido. The price is 160,000 won. For information and reservation, call (032) 745-1000 or visit incheon.grand.hyatt.kr.Conrad Seoul is offering a spring seasonal package for guests planning a picnic to parks in Yeoido for the cherry blossom from April 1 to May 31. The package includes a one-night stay in a room with views of the Han River, Yeouido Park and Yunjung-no, a picturesque street lined with cherry trees. Guests will receive a picnic set of sandwiches freshly prepared daily by the hotel chefs, drinks for two and a mat designed by the hotel. It includes free parking. For reservation and information, call (02) 6137-7777 or visit www.conradseoul.com.Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel’s lobby has reopened as Cafe Delmar on March 27. The new cafe offers casual dining with drinks and desserts. The menu comprises 25 dishes, including seafood soba salad, grilled calamari and artichoke salad, abalone tteokbokki, spicy seafood pasta, cactus macarons and more. Korean menus include grilled beef short ribs and bibimbap with 6 different mushrooms. Vegetarian dishes include mushroom panini and ricotta cheese flatbread. For information and reservation, call (02) 3440-8000 or visit www.imperialpalace.co.kr.The Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering packages for those seeking relaxation and tour of historic central areas of Seoul until June 25. The hotel is located close to the Sowol Street, where cherry blossom trees and colorful flowers are in bloom. Guests can choose from several affordable accommodation packages alone or with friends and families. The package includes internet, breakfast for two and access to the fitness center and swimming pool. It is only available to those with an alien registration card. The packages are either 270,000 won or 230,000 won, depending on services. For information and reservation, call (02) 317-3000.