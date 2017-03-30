Romantic comedy ‘Mystery Queen’ coming next week

Kwon Sang-woo (left) and Choi Kang-hee star in the upcoming TV series “Mystery Queen.” (KBS)

Following the hit office drama series “Good Manager” will be the romantic comedy show “Mystery Queen,” featuring Kwon Sang-woo and Choi Kang-hee as leads.The 16-episode show will air Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m., beginning April 5, KBS announced Thursday. Kwon will be portraying the hardened, charismatic detective Ha Wan-seung, while Choi will play Yoo Seol-ok, a spunky civilian who has a huge interest in solving mysteries.“The tension between (the two characters) features a fast-paced investigation and a competition to solve crimes, unlike typical romantic comedies,” the show’s production company A Story said. The two characters will develop a “spirited romance” through “the collision of logic and reason, intuition and investigation,” it added.Kwon is returning to the small screen for the first time since the 2014 SBS melodrama “Temptation,” while Choi last starred in last year’s MBC series “Glamorous Temptation.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)