Parliament urges China to stop retaliation over THAAD

The National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution urging China to stop its economic retaliation over the deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea.



The resolution expresses concern and regret over the suspension of South Korean businesses in China and the apparent ban on Chinese tour packages to South Korea.





The National Assembly holds a plenary session at the parliamentary building in Seoul on March 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

It passed during a plenary session with approval from 188 of the 189 lawmakers in attendance. One lawmaker abstained.Beijing is believed to be ratcheting up pressure on Seoul in anger over the installation of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in South Korea.China has protested the system's powerful radar could be used to spy on its military facilities.The resolution also urges China to protect South Korean nationals in the country and actively participate in international efforts to halt North Korea's nuclear and missile development.Meanwhile, it calls on the South Korean government to take proactive measures to resolve the bilateral dispute. (Yonhap)