Korea to host Europe-Asia cybersecurity conference next week

South Korea will host a global cybersecurity conference involving Asian and European countries next week where North Korea's hacking threats will be part of the agenda, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



The Europe-Asia cybersecurity conference will kick off on Tuesday for a two-day run in Seoul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Vice Foreign Minister Ahn Chong-ghee will open the conference with his opening speech, the ministry said.





It will be the first global cybersecurity conference involving the OSCE to be hosted by an Asian nation, which will bring together about 100 participants from OSCE member countries, the organization's cooperation partners as well as the ASEAN Regional Forum, the ministry said.OSCE is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization of European countries.The conference will discuss a range of issues on security in cyberspace, including the establishment of global regulations on the cybersphere as well as cyberthreats posed by North Korea, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)