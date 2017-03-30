Korea hails US bill on NK sanctions, resolution on China's retaliation

South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday lauded a US Congress legislation calling for tougher sanctions on North Korea and Washington's resolution urging China to halt retaliations against Seoul over a missile defense system deployment plan.



On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee passed a set of bipartisan measures, including legislation calling for harsher sanctions on Pyongyang and relisting the regime as a state sponsor of terrorism.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesman Cho June-hyuck (Yonhap)

A separate resolution was also approved, urging China to stop punitive measures taken against South Korea in retaliation for the on-going deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on its soil."Our government appreciates that the US Congress has expressed its strong willingness with regard to the settlement of North Korean and its nuclear issues," Cho June-hyuck, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press briefing."Such a prompt and bipartisan action is an reflection of the resolute sentiment inside the US Congress, calling for toughening sanctions and pressure against North Korea as a means of resolving the North Korean nuclear issues," he said.Cho also stressed the significance of the US resolution on the Chinese retaliations."We pay attention not only to the fact that the resolution included calls on China to stop retaliations immediately, but also to the fact that another similar resolution which is more detailed and comprehensive has already been proposed," he said. "This line of action testifies to the broad support in the US diplomatic circle for a joint alliance response to the issue." (Yonhap)