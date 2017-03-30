Korea, US stick to THAAD deployment schedule: ministry

South Korea's defense ministry dismissed a news report Thursday that the deployment of an advanced US missile defense system in the country may be delayed due to a political reason.



"There is no change in the basic position that South Korea and the US will deploy the THAAD system of the US Forces Korea at an early date within this year as the two sides agreed," Moon Sang-kyun, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a regular press briefing.





Moon Sang-kyun, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense. (Yonhap)

Some THAAD equipment arrives in South Korea. (US Forces Korea)

He was responding to the local newspaper report that the US could slow down the full-fledged work to bring a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense unit to the peninsula.The Segye Times, quoting a diplomatic source with information from a US official, said the THAAD issue will be among the agenda items when President Donald Trump hosts his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping in early April.The leaders plan to discuss the timing of the THAAD deployment, possibly putting it off until after the May 9 presidential elections in South Korea, it added.South Korea's decision to let the US deploy a THAAD battery on its soil is a hot diplomatic and political topic.The allies point out the cutting-edge weapon is a must for beefing up their multi-layer missile shield system against North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threats. Especially, however, China strongly protests the plan, claiming it would undermine its security interests.South Korea's liberal parties are also against what they call the outgoing government's hasty decision lacking the adequate collection of public opinions.Moon Jae-in, former leader of the Democratic Party, has argued that the sensitive issue should be reviewed by the next South Korean administration. He's front-running in the presidential race, according to opinion polls.Despite such a setback, the US military announced earlier this month that the "first elements" of the THAAD system have arrived in South Korea.Those include two THAAD missile launchers known to be stored currently at a USFK base, which is not that far away from Seongju, while both South Korean and US defense officials remain guarded about further details.South Korea picked a civilian golf course in the southeastern town as the site for the THAAD battery and secured the land from Lotte Group in a property swap.Seoul and Washington are pushing for a joint environmental assessment in advance of construction work. But a group of local residents has blocked the entry of vehicles carrying relevant equipment into the site.The ministry official requested their cooperation, saying the THAAD system is aimed at defending South Korea against the North's upgraded nuclear and missile programs."The military is pushing for the THAAD deployment with the perception that national security is most important," he said. (Yonhap)