NK designates drug production as crime subject to execution

North Korea has added illegal cultivation of opium and drug production to a list of crimes subject to execution, a report by a South Korean think tank showed Thursday.



North Korea has designated such acts as one of eight crimes that are subject to capital punishment through the 2013 revision of penal codes, according to the report on North Korea's human rights by the Korea Institute for National Unification.



Previously, those who committed such acts were sentenced to the maximum of five years of hard labor in North Korea.





(Yonhap)

"Since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assumed power, North Koreans' inherent right to life has been seriously put at risk," the report said.Drug-related offenses are not "the most serious crimes" under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The convention recognizes an imposition of the death penalty, but only in limited cases.North Korea has long been regarded as one of the worst human rights violators. Pyongyang has bristled at such criticism, calling it a US-led attempt to topple its regime.Since the North's leader took power in late 2011, he has strengthened his so-called reign of terror by executing more than 100 government, party and military officials.Executions are used as a tool by Kim to take a firmer grip on power and stamp out any dissent.Tortures and inhumane treatment are widespread in North Korea, the report said.The repressive regime has forced ordinary people to watch public executions and those who were forcefully repatriated after escaping are severely beaten at detention centers in areas bordering China. (Yonhap)