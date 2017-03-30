Hollywood monster flick 'Colossal' releases photos of Korean filming

The Hollywood sci-fi action thriller "Colossal" unveiled photos of its South Korean filming Thursday to attract more interest from local movie fans ahead of its release next month.
In the new US Sundance Festival-screened film, Anne Hathaway plays an unemployed, heavy-drinking woman named Gloria who is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown.
When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon.
|(AIAS+)
The still photos released were taken during filming in front of the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon and the riverside area in Seoul's Yeouido district about a year ago.
|(AIAS+)
"About 400 Korean extras appeared in the movie," the company added. (Yonhap)