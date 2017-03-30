KT, Hyundai Motor shows home-to-car service

KT's GiGA Genie (KT)

South Korea’s mobile carrier KT demonstrated how homes can be connected with cars in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company at a warm-up event for the Seoul Motor Show on Thursday.KT presented its voice assistant-based GiGA Genie platform to Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle Ioniq, which enabled remote controlling of the vehicle with a driver’s voice, including starting the engine and searching for a destination.GiGA Genie is a voice-controlled home entertainment platform launched by the mobile carrier in January.KT and Hyundai Motor has been providing Blue Link, the country’s first vehicle telematics service. The two plan to expand the cooperation further to connecting homes to automobiles, allowing drivers to operate cars from inside their houses, or vice versa.“KT has know-how in connected car services accumulated from providing the Blue Link service for Hyundai Motor,” said Kim Hyung-wook, head of platform business at KT. “GiGA Genie offer innovative services for cars beyond the home in the upcoming 5G network era.”The mobile carrier said at the Mobile World Congress in February that it would apply the GiGA Genie platform to offices, shops and automobiles.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)