NK claims its nuclear deterrent at its peak

North Korea's official media claimed Thursday its nuclear deterrent has reached its highest level, one day ahead of the fourth anniversary of the declaration of leader Kim Jong-un's signature policy guideline.



On March 31, 2013, the North's ruling Workers' Party adopted the policy of simultaneously pursuing economic and nuclear development at its plenary meeting amid tough UN sanctions against the North's nuclear test the previous month.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the test of a high-thrust rocket engine at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Donchang-ri, North Phyongan Province, on March 18, 2017. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (KCNA-Yonhap)

At that time, the North said nuclear weapons are its "life, which can never be abandoned, as long as US imperialists and nuclear threats exist on Earth.""We'll firmly keep peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula based on our nuclear deterrent that has reached its zenith," the Roding Sinmun said in an editorial titled "Historical Developments That Have Enhanced Status of Nuclear Power."The days when the imperialist United States has intimidated and blackmailed the North with its nuclear monopoly are gone forever, the paper said."We have nothing to fear and nothing unable to do now that we have gained nuclear deterrent," it said.The paper praised a ground jet test of a new high-thrust rocket engine as a historical development on March 18. (Yonhap)