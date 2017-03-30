EXO to wrap up global tour in Seoul this May

The poster for EXO’s Seoul concert. (S.M. Entertainment)

The finale for K-pop superstar EXO’s global tour will be held in May at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul, the boy band’s agency said Thursday.According to S.M. Entertainment, the final segment of EXO’s “EXO Planet #3 - The EXO’rdium” will be held from May 27-28. Tickets for the May 27 concert will be available online starting 8 p.m. on April 12 via ticket.yes24.com, while tickets for the May 28 concert will be released at 8 p.m. on April 18.Prior to the Seoul concert, the 12-member group will hold a concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Sunday as part of the tour. It will kick off a separate tour of North America on April 15, during which it will visit New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City.The wildly popular band has enjoyed both commercial and critical success, including notching the fourth straight grand prize in the album category at this year’s Golden Disc awards.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)