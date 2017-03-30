[Advertorial] SK changes up way with new ad campaign

Turkish artist Garip Ay works on a piece during an event organized by SK Innovation on March 24. (SK Innovation)

SK Innovation, South Korea’s top oil refinery, recently hosted a unique event, inviting consumers and the press to join its pre-ad production featuring artist Garip Ay of ebru painting.Garip Ay, of Turkey, is a marbling artist who has recreated masterpieces such as Van Gogh’s Starry Night on oily water using ebru, one of the oldest Turkish arts, by sprinkling and brushing color pigments.On Friday, SK Innovation invited some 200 consumers and journalists to witness Ay’s work. The performance was part of the company’s innovation in the work they do by creating an advertisement participated in by consumers, according to the company.At the event, a featurette of the advertisement was revealed, followed by the drawing and a question and answer session.To an attendant’s question on what ebru and SK Innovation had in common, Ay responded they both use water and oil, prompting pleasant applause from the audience.The event was also broadcast live via Facebook. The company’s content on Facebook has been already visited by some 16,000 people, according to the company.SK Innovation officials said they will reflect consumers’ views in the remaining portion of the ad production. The ad is to be unveiled in early April.