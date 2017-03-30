Korea increases US dollar share of foreign exchange reserves in 2016

South Korea's central bank said Thursday it increased the portion of US dollar-denominated assets in its foreign exchange reserves in 2016 from a year earlier amid the greenback's strength.



The Bank of Korea said that its dollar-denominated holdings accounted for 70.3 percent of its overall foreign reserves at the end of 2016, up from 66.6 percent a year earlier.





"The BOK expanded the portion of US dollar holdings in its portfolio of foreign assets in expectation of a strong US dollar," the BOK said in its annual policy report.The US dollar has gained strength in recent years.Meanwhile, the BOK cut the share of assets denominated in non-dollar currencies to 29.7 percent in 2016, compared with 33.4 percent from a year earlier.South Korea's foreign exchange reserves came to $371.1 billion at the end of 2016.Separately, the BOK said its net profit came to 3.37 trillion won ($3.02 billion) in 2016, up from 2.71 trillion won from a year earlier. The central bank attributed the gain to a cut in costs, such as the interest paid on monetary stabilization bonds. (Yonhap)