[Seoul Motor Show] Toyota takes hybrid to next level

Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Prius that has drawn Toyota’s hybrid technology and style up to a new level.
|Prius Prime (Toyota Korea)
The model, which had its world premiere at the New York Motor Show last year, is praised for having around a 60 percent better fuel efficiency than the hybrid version. The exterior design has also been upgraded to emphasize the futuristic aspect with the side silhouette reminiscent of the existing models but with a head lamp and bumper. The ceiling is also equipped with a battery charging section for sunlight generation.
With its 8.8 kWh batteries, the model can run around 60 kilometers just with its electric motor that can accelerate up to 134 km per hour.
The eco-friendly aspect of the Prius line has been emphasized through the strong and soft drive that electronic vehicles offer.
|Lexus LC500h (Toyota Korea)
Lexus is presenting the LC500h as its new generation signature coupe. The driving efficiency of the vehicle has been strengthened through the newly developed FR platform, and much effort has been put into its elaborate design.
The flagship coupe has Lexus’ multi-stage hybrid built into its system that combines the 3.5-litre V6 engine with automatic transmission.
The driving conditions, determined by the driver or the vehicle’s g-force, control its transmission and make full use of the excellent response that Lexus hybrid system’s motor drive provides, the company said. They also play a large part in realizing the vehicle’s dynamic driving taste.
This allows the LC 500h to open up a new chance for drivers of hybrid cars to experience a fresh and deep driving performance, and to promote two key values, aggression and elegance.
Toyota will also reveal other vehicles in the Prius line such as “The 4th Generation Prius” and “Prius V.”
Additional models from Lexus, such as its premium compact SUV “NX300h Aero Edition,” premium crossover hybrid “New Generation RX450h F SPORT,” and the bestseller among imported hybrid ecofriendly sedans “ES 300h,” will be on display as well.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)