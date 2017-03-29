EU diplomat says bloc won't punish Britain

A senior European diplomat says the European Union won't seek to punish Britain for leaving the bloc.



There has been speculation in the British press since last year's referendum on the so-called Brexit that the other 27 EU members could try to extract maximum suffering from the UK in order to discourage others from leaving.



The diplomat, who wasn't authorized to be quoted by name, dismissed such views Wednesday, noting that Britain will have to grapple with the fallout from its departure from the EU's single market.



"Leaving the common market will hurt a lot all on its own,'' he said.



European Union leaders say they will remain united and strive to protect the bloc's interest following Britain's decision to leave.



In a statement Wednesday the leaders said ``the Union will act as one and preserve its interests. Our first priority will be to minimize the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and member states.''



They said they would "start by focusing on all key arrangements for an orderly withdrawal.''



The leaders will meet in Brussels in one month, on April 29.



European Union Council President Donald Tusk says he will have a proposal for a negotiating mandate ready for the member states by Friday, only two days after Britain triggered the negotiating mandate for divorce proceedings.



Tusk said that he would "share guidelines for negotiations'' with the 27 member states when he is in Valletta, Malta, on Friday. (AP)