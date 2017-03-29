Korea to send replacement peacekeeping troops to Lebanon

Hundreds of South Korean troops will be dispatched to Lebanon next month to join the UN-led peacekeeping operations, the Army said Wednesday.



South Korea has stationed the Dongmyeong Unit there since 2007 as part of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon. Dongmyeong means light from east.





South Korean soldiers to be dispatched to Lebanon salute during a send-off ceremony in this file photo. (Yonhap)

As South Korea's longest-serving military unit abroad, Dongmyeong is tasked with surveillance and patrol operations in the Tyre region as well as medical services for local soldiers and residents.The Army held a send-off ceremony in Incheon earlier in the day for the 317-member replacement contingent, the 19th of its kind, to serve in Lebanon starting in early April for an eight-month mission.The troops, selected from uphill competitions, have completed five weeks of tactical trainings and Arabic language and Islamic culture study.The Dongmyeong unit is known not just for the successful implementation of its combat missions but also for humanitarian activities for the locals.It has carried out more than 320 humanitarian aid projects such as road construction, electricity supply and improvement of public facilities.It has also offered medical services to around 93,000 local residents and taught 2,400 people taekwondo, according to the Army. (Yonhap)