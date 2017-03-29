Global auto-parts makers to promote products at Seoul Motor Show

Global auto parts companies will participate in the Seoul Motor Show to promote their products and expand business ties with their South Korean counterparts, the exhibition's organizing committee said Wednesday.



Auto parts makers from Germany, Mexico, Columbia, Israel and the Czech Republic will join the biennial motor show in a bid to supply their products to South Korean carmakers, the Organizing Committee for Seoul Motor Show said in a statement.



In this photo taken during the Seoul Motor Show in 2015 in South Korea and provided by the show's organizing committee, participants are briefed by Mexico on its incentives for foreign investors. (Yonhap)

The Seoul International Motor Show will kick off on March 31 and last through April 9 at the KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just west of Seoul."Multinational auto parts makers have increasingly joined the motor show for new or increased business tie-ups with Korean firms.In particular, German auto parts makers take part in the show for a third time this year," Park Young-seok, a spokesman for the committee, said by phone.As sales of imported vehicles increase in South Korea, demand for auto parts fitted to the cars is also on the rise. German cars made by BMW and Mercedes-Benz are among top selling cars here for years.This year, Seven Mexican auto parts makers take part in the international show for the first time. Mexico sent government officials to attract investments from South Korea in the same show in 2015, the statement said."As they did two years ago, Mexican officials plan to deliver a briefing on the country's business environments and their government's incentives for foreign investors," the spokesman said. (Yonhap)