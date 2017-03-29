Russian envoy calls for restraint amid tensions on Korean Peninsula

The top Russian envoy in South Korea called on all relevant countries on Wednesday to exercise restraint from any action that could heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid growing anxiety that North Korea's additional nuclear test is imminent.



In a forum held in central Seoul, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin also underlined the need for resumption of the long-suspended six-party negotiations aimed at resolving North Korea's nuclear stalemate.





Russian Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin (Yonhap)

"The North continues to pursue nuclear and missile tests despite the UNSC resolutions and warnings from its neighboring countries. The US and South Korea are also holding joint military drills aiming to practice an attack on Pyongyang, while the deployment of THAAD, a part of the US global missile defense, is under way on the Korean Peninsula," he said."Against this backdrop, Russia urges all stakeholding countries from exercising restraint and stay away from any action that could have negative impact and heighten tensions in the East Asian region," he added.The ambassador referred to the ongoing Foal Eagle exercise involving South Korean and US troops and the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on the peninsula.North Korea has long denounced the exercise as a war rehearsal for a northern invasion despite Seoul and Washington's assurance that they are defensive in nature.China and Russia have also voiced strong opposition to THAAD being brought to South Korea to better counter the North's threats, claiming that it would hurt their strategic security interests.The ambassador, in particular, reiterated Moscow's stance on THAAD, saying that it is part of the US global missile defense system and sees its installation on the peninsula as a "negative" development.He also placed emphasis on more diplomatic efforts to resolve the current nuclear stalemate through dialogue."Russia is ready to closely cooperate with any countries to resume the six-party denuclearization talks on the North and establish a new peace and security system in the Northeast Asian region," the ambassador said.Russia was part of the six-party negotiations involving South and North Korea, the United States, China, and Japan. The multilateral negotiations came to a stop in late 2008 and the US and South Korea have said that no talks will take place until the North takes a meaningful step toward denuclearization.His call for talks with the North came amid speculation and media reports based on satellite imagery on Pyongyang's nuclear test site and other intelligence that the North is ready to conduct its sixth nuclear blast test soon.Asked whether Russia is aware of any hints or signs that the North is preparing a major provocation, Timonin said that "no one in the world" knows when the North will carry out an additional test.With regard to the US' sanctions against Russia following its military intervention in Ukraine in 2014, he said that they are the "least constructive" way to induce intended results in international relations and that there has been no precedent of such practice leading to a successful outcome.The ambassador didn't mention North Korea, but experts see his remarks as a veiled objection to the current sanctions-oriented approach to Pyongyang as well. (Yonhap)