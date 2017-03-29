Incheon Airport celebrates its anniversary

Incheon International Airport CEO Chung Il-young (front, fifth from right) poses with award recipients during the first Incheon Airport Awards, which were presented to companies in the aviation industry that showed exemplary performances. The awards selected four companies in different categories: Korean Air, Asiana Airport, SM Duty Free and Asiana Airlines. The event, which coincided with the airport’s 16th anniversary, was organized in celebration of Incheon Airport being named the best airport in the world for the 12th year in the Airport Service Quality Awards by Airports Council International. /Incheon International Airport Corp.