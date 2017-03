Nongshim launches new stir-fried Neoguri

Stir-fried Neoguri (Nongshim)

Nongshim recently released its first seafood stir-fried udon ramen, “Stir-fried Neoguri,” which puts a spin on the popular 35-year-old Neoguri ramen, the company said Wednesday.Nongshim released the latest product on Feb. 27, but began its research in 2013, when the popularity of “Jjapaguri,” a combination of Jjapaghetti (instant black bean noodle ramen) and Neoguri hit the nation. It took the company two years to translate Neoguri’s original flavor into a stir-fried noodle, the company added.“It was the consumers that have shown us first that Neoguri is the best ramen to stir-fry with various types of sauce,” said a Nongshim official.To maintain the chewy noodles of Neoguri, the original ingredients were adjusted and various elasticity tests were conducted.Also, Neoguri’s signature rich seafood flavor was preserved by the combination of a stir-fried seafood base made of mussels, squid, shrimp and crab, along with stir-fried chilly oil seasoning.By Yim Ji-min ( jiminy@heraldcorp.com