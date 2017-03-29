Nongshim launches new stir-fried Neoguri

|Stir-fried Neoguri (Nongshim)
Nongshim released the latest product on Feb. 27, but began its research in 2013, when the popularity of “Jjapaguri,” a combination of Jjapaghetti (instant black bean noodle ramen) and Neoguri hit the nation. It took the company two years to translate Neoguri’s original flavor into a stir-fried noodle, the company added.
“It was the consumers that have shown us first that Neoguri is the best ramen to stir-fry with various types of sauce,” said a Nongshim official.
To maintain the chewy noodles of Neoguri, the original ingredients were adjusted and various elasticity tests were conducted.
Also, Neoguri’s signature rich seafood flavor was preserved by the combination of a stir-fried seafood base made of mussels, squid, shrimp and crab, along with stir-fried chilly oil seasoning.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)