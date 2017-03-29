Hankook Tire to globalize through reforms in distribution

To suit customers, whose preferences have been diversifying with the development of automobiles, the company is considering putting forward T’Station as a multi-brand shop. Following its launch in July 2004, some 560 stores are now operated nationwide to provide total service for automobiles.
Going forward, T’Station stores will not only sell products from Hankook Tire, but also those of other tire brands to allow more choices for consumers. The company will run pilot programs in 14 directly managed T’Station stores prior to its expansion nationwide.
Hankook Tire is also planning to standardize and improve the quality of service provided at T’Station stores by increasing the number of maintenance experts, as well as providing systematized education and continuous support programs.
Mergers and acquisitions will help develop Hankook Tire’s distribution system as well.
The takeover of Australia’s largest tire distribution company Jax Tyres is the first step toward increasing competence in the business-to-consumer distribution sector, the company said.
|A Jax Tyres store in Queensland, Australia (Hankook Tire)
Jax Tyres is well-known for its franchise system through which customers can check prices online and purchase tires at any store of their choice.
Hankook Tire will adopt such an online-to-offline system to expand its distribution channel beyond Asia and overcome boundaries in the manufacturing sector.
Furthermore, the company will strengthen its distribution downstream by increasing its global distribution network from 4,800 to 5,300 stores.
The 560 local T’Station stores will expand their services to foreign automobiles as well by managing flagship stores such as Luxtudio and T’Station Platinum.
The coverage of a united membership system, “Hankook Masters,” will also be enlarged so that customers visiting any of the company’s stores worldwide will be able to enjoy benefits, the company said.
