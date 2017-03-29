Kiha & The Faces to tour North America

Kiha & The Faces (Duruduru AMC)

Kiha & The Faces will be playing its brand of quirky music for audiences in North America in its first tour there beginning April 1, the band’s management agency announced Wednesday.The six-member act will perform in 14 cities in Canada and the US, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Chicago and Vancouver as part of a tour running until April 26.The band will be joined by Japanese rock musician Miyavi and Thai rock band Slot Machine in the tour, titled “Asia On Tour.”“We will let (the band’s) music become known in the US through this North American tour,” said the band’s keyboardist Lee Jong-min in a web live chat Tuesday.Debuted in 2008, the band led by front man Chang Ki-ha, rose to popularity with its quirky lyrics and performances.(doo@heraldcorp.com)