Kiha & The Faces to tour North America

The six-member act will perform in 14 cities in Canada and the US, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Chicago and Vancouver as part of a tour running until April 26.
The band will be joined by Japanese rock musician Miyavi and Thai rock band Slot Machine in the tour, titled “Asia On Tour.”
|Kiha & The Faces (Duruduru AMC)
“We will let (the band’s) music become known in the US through this North American tour,” said the band’s keyboardist Lee Jong-min in a web live chat Tuesday.
Debuted in 2008, the band led by front man Chang Ki-ha, rose to popularity with its quirky lyrics and performances.
