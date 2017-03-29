Actor Jang Keun-suk helps Mongolian child get cancer treatment

Actor Jang Keun-suk has helped a Mongolian teenager get treatment for ovarian cancer in South Korea, his management agency said Wednesday.



Tree J Company said Jang covered the cost for the patient's trip and medical treatment after he had heard that her family wasn't able to pay for the expenses. He also thought it would be better for her to receive treatment in Korea with better medical facilities.





The undated photo provided by Tree J Company shows South Korean actor Jang Geun-suk. (Yonhap)

The child, who is currently in Korea and will receive treatment until May, is quoted as saying, "I was desperate after I was diagnosed and underwent my first surgery in Mongolia. Jang's support helped me recover."In response, Jang said to her, "I know it is hard to get cancer treatment but hope you don't give up hope," according to the company.The actor has been helping some 100 children in need through relief organization World Vision since 2009.The hallyu star is scheduled to hold fan meetings in Tokyo, Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan until next month. (Yonhap)