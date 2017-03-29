Samsung has no plans to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in US

Samsung Electronics Co. is not planning to release the refurbished version of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 phablet in the United States, an industry tracker said Wednesday.



Citing Samsung sources, Consumer Reports said the refurbished phablets will not be sold nor rented out in the US.



Earlier this week, Samsung said it will seek to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7s, whose production was suspended last year due to safety issues.The tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Note 7 in early August, but all sales were suspended following report of some devices catching fire while being charged. Samsung said some 3 million units of the Galaxy Note 7 will be resold or rented out.Industry watchers expect the refurbished versions will be sold in the emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, or Vietnam with a discount of 30 to 50 percent of the original price. Samsung said it has not yet decided on the details of the markets where the refurbished phones will be sold. (Yonhap)