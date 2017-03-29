Korea's manufacturing sentiment up for April

South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment for next month improved slightly as local companies expect a steady improvement in exports, data by the central bank showed Wednesday.



The business survey index of manufacturing firms came to 82 in April, up from 81 in March, according to the Bank of Korea.



(Yonhap)

A reading over 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.An index measuring local firms' sentiments toward exports came to 92 for next month, unchanged from March. A separate index for domestic sales stood at 88 for April, down from 90 in March.The index measuring local firms' views toward profitability stood at 89 in April, up from 88 in March, according to the BOK.The BSI of nonmanufacturing firms came to 80 in April, up from 77 in March.The monthly index is based on a survey of 2,842 companies throughout the country from March 15 to 22. (Yonhap)