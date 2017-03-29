Liberty Korea Party to begin two-day opinion polls to pick presidential nominee

The conservative Liberty Korea Party was set to begin a two-day public opinion poll on their presidential hopefuls Wednesday, the last process before naming its standard-bearer for the May 9 election later this week.



A total of 6,000 eligible voters will participate in the opinion survey regardless of their political orientations, officials of the former ruling party said.





(Yonhap)

The party will announce its presidential nominee at a national convention in Seoul on Friday based on a vote by party members and the opinion poll, with each weighted 50 percent. Party members already cast their ballots Sunday.The party's nomination race features South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kwan-yong and Rep. Kim Jin-tae, a close ally of former President Park Geun-hye.Hong, a tough-talking prosecutor-turned-politician, has been seen as the leading contender with his approval ratings outpacing all other conservative rivals. (Yonhap)