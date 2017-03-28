Presumably NK hackers target defectors, human rights activists: report

Presumably North Korean hackers sent e-mails containing malicious codes to defectors and human rights activists earlier this week in what could be the latest in its series of cyberattacks, a local report said Tuesday.



Daily NK, an online media outlet covering the North, reported that the hackers, disguised as part of the publicity team of Seoul’s National Police Agency, sent e-mails, entitled “Rules to Prevent Damage from Hackings,” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday.





North Korean flag. (Yonhap)