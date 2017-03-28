Female ratio at gov't committees below legal guideline

The ratio of women in various government committees in South Korea falls short of the legal guideline, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Tuesday.



The ministry said female members at 442 committees established under 42 central government agencies accounted for 37.8 percent as of the end of last year, though the current law stipulates a ratio of over 40 percent.





Ministry of Gender Equality and Family (Yonhap)

Half of the central government bodies failed to meet the legal ratio, the ministry noted.The Military Manpower Administration posted the highest ratio of female committee members at 56.6 percent, while the National Police Agency took the bottom at 18.3 percent.Article 21 of the Framework Act on Gender Equality stipulates that the ratio of a single gender cannot exceed 60 percent on government-run committees. Despite still being below the legal guideline, the female committee member ratio had steadily climbed in recent years, jumping from 31.7 percent in 2014 to 34.5 percent in 2015, according to data.The ministry said it will ask related agencies to strive to meet the 40 percent guideline by the end of this year. (Yonhap)